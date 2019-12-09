Huron Police Arrest Man on Several Drug Charges, Resisting Arrest

HURON

Huron Police arrested a man on drug charges after he gave them a false name and attacked them with a hammer.

Police were called by a security company around 1 a.m. after finding a suspicious man that wasn’t authorized to be at the Tamarac Apartment Complex on Monday.

The man originally identified himself as “Gary” to responding officers. Police later identified him as Eric Virrueta. Police say they struggled with Virrueta after he pulled a hammer out of his coat. Police arrested Virrueta after tasering him.

Police found 5.75 ounces of meth, syringes, and a scale on Virrueta. Virrueta is facing several drug charges, obstruction, and resisting arrest.