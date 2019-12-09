Inaugural SD Leads Conference Aims to Inspire Students, Teachers

Recent events however may have Governor Noem answering questions about just how invested she may be

Backlash has been swift about the budget Governor Kristi Noem recently proposed for 2020-2021 for the state. A projected decline in overall revenue for South Dakota has Noem requesting everyone tighten their financial belt, including state educators. It could mean no salary increase for teachers who are still ranked among the last in the nation for pay.

Still, the South Dakota Leads conference is something Governor Noem has made a priority since taking office, in an effort to show both students and teachers the state wants to invest in them. The free, day-long conference in Sioux Falls is filled with speakers who aim to motivate, educate and offer professional resources for any attendee. For more on what the conference offers (tracks are for students, educators and women), click here or on the interview below with one of Noem’s senior policy advisors.