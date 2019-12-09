Serving the Brookings Community: A Restaurant Owner’s Legacy

BROOKINGS, S.D.-The Pheasant Restaurant and Lounge has been a staple in the Brookings community for the last 70 years. Unfortunately, long-time owner Ron Olson passed away two weeks ago from health problems. KDLT News spoke with his family about the impact he had on his community.

“He just had a very tenacious personality and just really wanted to carve out his own path,” said Grandson Michael Johnson.

In 1966, Ron Olson and his wife bought the Pheasant Café in Brookings.

“And they had a carhop and they did pizzas here and a full menu. They had the formal white linen dining rooms with fresh flowers on the table,” said Johnson.

They were no strangers when it came to owning restaurants, but could never imagine the success that would come from the Pheasant Restaurant and Lounge. It’s Brookings oldest full service restaurant and has become a staple over the years with all different walks of life enjoying the food.

“That’s one of the things my grandfather really loved and that I really love too. My grandpa was very much a ‘the more the merrier’ kind of guy, always trying to pull people into the family and we use #pheasantfam because it kind of describes what happens here well,” said Johnson.

The restaurant has had many accomplishments, including national recognition. In 2013, celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay ate at the Pheasant Restaurant and Lounge and gave them a good review. Then in 2017, the restaurant was featured in Oprah Winfrey’s “O” magazine. Even in his last year of life, Ron was able to see his restaurant flourish.

“We had our 70th anniversary party. We resurrected the historic pheasant landmark sculpture on the roof that he always wanted to see up there. When they bought the place in ‘66 it was already gone, but he had heard the stories and saw the pictures and really liked the idea, so my grandmother and I surprised him with that. The mayor came and declared it Pheasant Restaurant and Lounge day and did a proclamation,” said Johnson.

His restaurant also served food live on ESPN for College GameDay. Ron will not only be remembered for his restaurant, but for making an impact on the Brookings community.

“He not only had a great place to eat, but he was very involved and very generous to the community of Brookings which is still paying dividends to us,” said Brookings Mayor Keith Corbett.

“Long before it was a buzzword, my grandfather was all about local and he really liked to support his customers,” said Johnson.

In the end, Ron’s grandson says he’ll be remembered by what he gave to people. Ron was 85 years old. As a final wish, he gave Johnson the task of going to Norway back in September to learn more about their family’s ancestors and food culture. He enjoyed hearing about trip when Johnson returned home.

Ron’s wife still owns the restaurant and Johnson is currently the general manager and head chef.