Sioux Falls School District Superintendent to Step Down in 2020

SIOUX FALLS

Sioux Falls School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Maher announced he plans to set down on Monday.

Dr. Maher made the announcement at a school board meeting.

Dr. Maher says there is a shelf life for superintendents. He says he thinks it is the right time to step down.

The school board will decide what the best process will be for choosing Dr. Maher’s replacement.

Dr. Maher joined the Sioux Falls School District as superintendent in 2015. Throughout his career in education, Dr. Maher has been a teacher, coach, principal, and superintendent in two other school districts.

This is a developing story, stay with KDLT News for the latest updates.