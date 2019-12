South Dakota Native Crowned Miss Rodeo America

Courtesy: Miss Rodeo America

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Miss Rodeo South Dakota has a new title: Miss Rodeo America

Jordan Tierney, a western South Dakota native, represented South Dakota in the Miss Rodeo America pageant on Sunday and took the crown.

As Miss Rodeo America, Tierney will travel the country promoting rodeo and the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association.

Tierney is the fifth South Dakotan to win the pageant.