Stanley Umude The Man In The Middle Of Everything At USD

VERMILLION, S.D. — It was a summer of uncertainty for USD’s Stanley Umude.

“I mean it’s a stressful process, you don’t really get time and you got to work against other people’s time. It’s a stressful process,” said Umude.

Umude put his name into the NCAA transfer portal and drew some interest from some “Power 5” schools.

But, after a discussion with his family and the Coyote coaching staff, Umude decided to stay.

“Yeah, Vermillion it’s a great place to be it’s a great place to be,” Stanley says. “I didn’t make that I was intending on coming back possibly when I put my name in there. But, it was always on possibility and the way things worked out thought it was in my best interest to come back.”

“I thought it was the best decision for him to come back for him and his famil, it’s great for him and it’s great for the University of South Dakota Basketball,” said Todd Lee, USD head basketball coach.

You can say it’s been a win-win for both sides.

The Coyotes are off to their best start in years and Umude is averaging career highs in points, assists, steals, blocks and rebounds.

“He really has a great mid-range game and he just does a lot of things that other players can’t do with his athletic ability. He’s going to block shots and get some big-time rebounds. There is nothing you can do to stop him,” said Tyler Hagegorn, USD senior forward.

Although he was the first player in program history to be picked Summit League pre-season player of the year, he is not letting that get to his head.

“We feel we have a really good chance to make it far this year and have a really historic season. Not just in the summit league, but on the non-conference schedule playing against some of the major teams,” said Umude.

One of those historic accomplishments would be leading the Coyotes to their first Summit League Tournament Championship & NCAA Division One Tournament trip in program history.