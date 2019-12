Suspect with Halloween Mask Robs Sioux Falls Gas Station

SIOUX FALLS

Sioux Falls police are still investigating an armed robbery that took place on Sunday.

Police say around 5:30 a.m., a person wearing a Halloween mask robbed the Casey’s General Store on Rice Street. They say the suspect showed a knife and demanded cash.



Police were not able to get a description of the suspect because of the mask. Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 367-7007.