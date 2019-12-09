Three Arrested After Overnight Standoff at RedRock Inn

SIOUX FALLS

Two men and one woman are behind bars following an overnight standoff.

Sioux Falls Police were called to the RedRock Inn around 9:30 Sunday night. The initial call was for a weapons violation.

Once authorities arrived, they determined the suspect had shot at another man and his dog. The suspect fled into one of the hotel rooms, with another man and a woman inside that room.

Rooms were evacuated and police tried to contact the suspect and deployed SWAT.

Eventually, 22-year-old Alexander Cota and 22-year-old Autumn Neiman left the room and were arrested. The suspected shooter, 26-year-old Jericho Ladeaux, surrendered shortly thereafter and was arrested for aggravated assault.

Cota is facing multiple drug and weapon charges.

Police seized meth, a stolen rifle silencer, and a stolen vehicle.

Police say the investigation is still on-going.