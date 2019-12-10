City to “Haze” Problematic Geese Near Elmwood Golf Course

SIOUX FALLS

Sioux Falls geese love Elmwood Golf Course in the wintertime and city officials say, that’s a big problem.

Elmwood Golf Course off of Russell Avenue has a lot of green grass and a lake. Officials say it’s an attractive area for geese to congregate.

Officials say the geese pose a safety risk for planes coming in and out of the Sioux Falls airport. Starting today, animal control officers will begin “hazing” geese in that area.

” ,” said Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeJoung.

In the summertime, the geese population in Sioux Falls is about a thousand. In the winter months, many geese migrate here from outside states, bringing the bird population up to an estimated six to eight thousand.