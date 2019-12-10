City to Improve Pedestrian Safety in Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-A video is going viral on Facebook. In it a Sioux Falls resident brings up concerns about a street in his neighborhood and gives suggestions on how to fix it. The video caught the attention of city council members and other city leaders. Now they plan to enact some of his ideas.

Three weeks ago, Zach DeBoer posted his video to Facebook, which now has around 10,000 views. He lives in the All Saints Neighborhood. In the video he expresses concerns about walkability and pedestrian safety on 14th street.

“Complained about high speeds and not feeling safe, but we really haven’t seen any changes happen, so I decided that a visual presentation might be the best way forward and the best way to get everyone on the same page,” said DeBoer.

His video also outlines ideas on how to make that area safer, such as narrowing the traffic lanes from 11 to 10 feet

“Visually it kind of shrinks the road, which causes drivers to slow down because the less safer they feel, they feel less safe speeding,” said DeBoer.

DeBoer’s concerns have been heard by the city. In the upcoming months the city plans on implementing a pilot project, which will include some of DeBoer’s suggestions. Heath Hoftiezer, the Principal Traffic Engineer for the city says they will narrow the traffic lanes on 14th street. They’re also considering extending the 25 mile speed limit farther east on 14th street. The city also plans to make changes to other areas of town.

“We’re looking at incorporating a few more pedestrian intervals, which are the signals where we have a light that turns on for the pedestrians before it turns on for the vehicles to proceed through,” said Hoftiezer.

They also plan to paint crosswalks to be more noticeable

“We’re looking at some of the major intersections that have a lot of pedestrians downtown like 9th and Phillips, 10th and Phillips, 11th and Phillips,” said Hoftiezer.

DeBoer says this pilot program is a good first step.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what sort of traffic changes we do see,” said DeBoer.

These changes are set to begin this upcoming spring.