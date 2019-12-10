Coyotes Keep On Dancing in the NIVC

VERMILLION, SD— South Dakota outlasted UT-Arlington in a hard-fought five-set battle on Tuesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in the quarterfinals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championships.

The Coyotes, now 30-2, received a match-high 23 kills from freshman Elizabeth Juhnke and defeated the Mavericks 25-21, 22-25, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11.

South Dakota, becoming just the third Summit League team ever to reach 30 wins, advance to the NIVC semifinals against either Tulsa or Weber State on a date to be determined later.