Culture Shift in Yankton Has Turned Mount Marty into Contenders

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



YANKTON, SD—There’s a thirst for victory at Mount Marty unlike most any place in the country.

“Every game is a statement game for us.” Mount Marty Senior Guard Colby Johnson says.

Because they’ve waited a long time to drink it in.

“We go into practice with a chip on our shoulders. We haven’t done much in previous years so this is a new thing now.” Mount Marty Sophomore Forward Jonah Larson says.

13 years to be exact. That’s the last time the Lancers had a winning season.

The program bottomed out between 2013 and 2017 when they won just 11 games, none in conference. That’s when former Augustana star Cody Schilling took over and pitched his vision.

“Being recruited by Cody Schilling meant a lot to me. Changing the culture here was very big.” Larson says.

In Schilling’s two seasons the program won 12 games and became more competitive, progress which seemed threatened when Schilling resigned to move with his wife after she took a job at Baylor University.

“The fact that he got this program re-stabilized over the last couple of years has really allowed us to come in here in year one and take that next step.” Mount Marty Head Coach Todd Lorensen says.

Former Junior College National Champion Todd Lorensen picked up where Schilling left off, adding several transfers to former a diverse and deep roster.

“He’s just a dog. He’s hast that dog mentality, that winner’s mentality for us as a unit.” Johnson says.

And it’s translated to the court, where Mount Marty is off to a 12-2 start, 5-1 in the GPAC, averaging 90 points per game with contributions up and down the lineup.

“I think some of the ignorance is bliss because we have so many new faces, they don’t understand or realize the struggles the program has had over the last decade. So for them it’s kind of same old, same old. They came from good programs, winning programs, and that’s what they expect to do.” Lorensen says.

That has the Lancers eyeing a trip to the national tournament in Sioux Falls. Because that first taste of success….

“We don’t want to play to just come in second or third. We want to win the national championship and we want to change the momentum here at Mount Marty.” Johnson says.

….only makes them thirsty for more.