Dakota State Sponsoring 2020 Miss America STEM Essay

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Dakota State University will have a hand in the 2020 Miss America pageant this year.

The competition is the largest college scholarship program for women in the U.S. DSU’s Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences is sponsoring a new writing component this year.

The topic of the essay will be women and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). A panel will judge the essays and the winner will get a $5,000 Beacom College STEM scholarship cash award.

The winner can also enroll in up to four years of undergraduate studies, including tuition, room, and board at DSU, altogether worth $85,000.

Former South Dakota Secretary of State Shantel Krebs is the chair of the Miss America Board of Directors.