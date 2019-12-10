Holiday Waste: What You Can and Can’t Recycle

SIOUX FALLS

While the holiday season celebrates a time of giving, it also creates a lot more waste.

Knowing what can be recycled and what can’t is especially important this time of year. Americans throw away 25% more trash during the Thanksgiving to New Year’s holiday period, that’s according to Stanford University.

Andy Berg, Sioux Falls Environmental and Storm Water Manager says, “People have a lot additional packaging, boxes, wrapping paper… Christmas decorations are all contributed to that additional waste that you’ll see during the Holiday season.”

The extra waste adds up to 25 million tons of garbage.

Berg says these are some of the materials that can be recycled, “Wrapping paper, as long as it’s just paper… Cardboard boxes. The paper boxes… Christmas cards, as long as they’re just paper. If they’ve got a lot of glitter or plastic on them you don’t want to put ’em in there then.”

If you want to recycle gift bags, remember to cut any ribbon or string handles

“Stringy type things… bows, and you know rope, or things like that that are, can get tangled up in the equipment.”

We live in a time where technology is constantly evolving.

“We’ve seen the evolution of devices,” says Levi Hentges, Seam Director of business development.

As Holiday season brings in the newest of devices… the old ones get recycled to data destruction companies like SEAM in Sioux Falls.

“Tablets, cell phones, gaming systems, TVs are a big one also,” says Hentges.

Last year SEAM recycled just over 2.4 million pounds of electronics.

Overtime, these items release toxic metals and chemicals. Many of the devices also contain private account information.

“Whether it’s as simple as a Netflix Login or your personal banking information”

You can properly recycle technology through any Household Hazardous Waste facility.

If you’re unsure if something can be recycled, visit Sioux Falls Recycling for a full list.