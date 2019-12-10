Minnesota on Track to Meet Deadlines for Replacing MNLARS

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota’s legislative auditor says the state is on track to meet the project implementation deadlines for replacing the state’s troubled driver and vehicle registration system known as MNLARS. However, the auditor’s report found some minor risks to completing the project on time and on budget, and says managers should address them soon. The Minnesota Licensing and Registration System, which was developed in house, never fully recovered from its failed 2017 launch. That led the Walz administration and the Legislature to approve hiring an outside vendor for the Vehicle Title and Registration System. The plan calls for a launch by the end of 2020.