Miss South Dakota, Hot Springs Native Competing in Miss America 2020

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Amber Hulse will be representing South Dakota at the Miss America pageant this year.

The Hot Springs native is a political science major at USD. If crowned Miss America, Hulse hopes to further her platform of career planning. She also hopes to send a message of female empowerment.

“Kind of break some of those barriers and stereotypes and to kind of show people that a small-town girl can be Miss America and that the nerdy band girl can be Miss America and all of those and just break those glass ceilings and barriers to show other young girls they can do whatever they want in this world,” said Hulse.

Hulse will take the stage for the Miss America competition next Thursday. This year’s pageant will air on KDLT at 7 p.m. on December 19.