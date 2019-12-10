One Dead, One Injured After Overnight Stabbing

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police have launched a homicide investigation after two were stabbed overnight.

Sioux Falls Police report one victim has died, and another is injured following the incident. Names are currently being withheld.

Officers responded to the Eagle’s Nest apartment complex around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The complex is on Louise Avenue, between 49th & 57th.

The entrances to the complex remain blocked off.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.