Pelosi Announces Agreement on North American Trade Pact

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced agreement on a modified North American trade pact, handing President Donald Trump a major Capitol Hill win. This comes on the very same day that Democrats announced their impeachment charges against the president.

Just before Pelosi announced her support, Trump said the revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement will “be great” for the U.S. Pelosi says the revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is a significant improvement over the original North American Free Trade Agreement. In Mexico City, Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said that there would be a meeting of the three countries’ negotiating teams Tuesday “to announce the advances achieved” on the trade agreement.

Farmers for Free Trade, the national, bipartisan coalition of America’s leading ag commodity and business groups, released the following statement on the Congressional agreement to consider the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

“If Congress can come together to pass USMCA it will deliver a measure of certainty farmers badly need right now. Farmers have been struggling in the face of bad weather and unpredictable trade policy. Passing USMCA will guarantee that our farmers’ closest and most important markets, will remain free from tariffs and red tape. NAFTA has been a windfall for American agriculture and USMCA is projected to build on that success by growing farm exports and modernizing ag trade.