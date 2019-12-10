Services Set for 3 Minnesota Guardsmen Killed in Black Hawk Crash

Members of the Krippner family raise a flag Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in tribute to victims of a Minnesota National Guard Blackhawk helicopter crash that happened on their land near Kimball, Minn. Three soldiers were killed in Thursday's crash at the edge of a farm field about 30 miles south of St. Cloud. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP)

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Services are set for three Minnesota National Guardsmen killed in the crash of a Black Hawk helicopter last week.

Chief Warrant Officers James Rogers Jr. and Charles Nord and Sgt. Kort Plantenberg were killed Thursday when their helicopter crashed southwest of St. Cloud during a routine maintenance test flight.

Services for Plantenberg will be held Thursday at St. John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville. Rogers will be remembered Sunday at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted High School. Nord’s funeral will be held Monday at Perham High School.

The three soldiers returned in May from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East.