Sioux Falls Police Investigating Second Armed Robbery in 2 Days

SIOUX FALLS

Police are looking for another armed robbery suspect after a second gas station was robbed this week in Sioux Falls.

Police say the suspect entered the Get N’ Go on 14th Street and Cliff Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Monday. The suspect showed a gun and demanded cash. Police say the suspect, wearing dark clothing, left with an undisclosed amount of money.

This is the second armed robbery of a gas station in as many days in Sioux Falls. Police are still searching for that suspect who robbed a Casey’s General Store in east Sioux Falls at knifepoint.

Police are unsure if the two robberies are connected. Surveillance video of both robberies is being released in hopes that someone might recognize the suspects and make a tip.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them or CrimeStoppper at 367-7007.