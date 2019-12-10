Siouxland Libraries Launches Collection of 30,000 New eAudiobooks

Hundreds more are being added each month

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



It used to be you had to wait to check out your favorite book, especially if it was already checked out, at the local library.

But in Sioux Falls, a whole new database of ebooks means members can download upwards of 30,000 pieces of literature on their mobile devices almost anytime.

The books, along with hundreds more being added now every month, will be available through RBdigital with a Siouxland Libraries’ card. Customers can download their choices at home for offline listening at the gym, running errands or holiday travel.

For those giving or getting a new listening device for the holidays, Siouxland Libraries’ staff will assist in setting up the RBdigital app.