St. Cloud State and Minn. Crookston Drop Football Programs

ST. PAUL, MN– A change is coming to the NSIC as both St. Cloud State and Minnesota Crookston announced plans to eliminate their football programs.

St. Cloud says the changes are to ensure “Title IX” compliance and gain financial stability.

The university reportedly had a growing athletic debt of over 1.6 million dollars.

St. Cloud is also dropping men’s and women’s golf, but will be adding men’s soccer.

Crookston also said their move is due to financial troubles.