Trump Pays Up: $2M to Charities as Fine for Foundation Abuse

(AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK (AP)

President Donald Trump has wired $2 million to pay a court-ordered fine for misusing the Trump Foundation in part to further his business interests and 2016 presidential run.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday that the money will distributed to eight charities. About $1.8 million left in the Trump Foundation’s bank account was also split among the nonprofits getting fine money.

Each charity is getting about $476,000. A New York state judge imposed the penalty last month after Trump admitted to a series of abuses outlined in a lawsuit brought against him last year by James’ office.