Two Articles of Impeachment Launched Against President Donald Trump

House Democrats have unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. “His abuse of office has left us no choice,” said house Democrats as the charges were announced.

The charges include one count of abuse of power and another of obstruction of Congress, the latter a result of the President blocking Democrats from interviewing key witnesses in the investigation. Speaker Nancy Pelosi convened the House chairmen leading the impeachment inquiry in her office after a daylong Judiciary Committee hearing on Monday that laid out the case against Trump.

The President, earlier Tuesday morning, tweeted the entire process is “SHEER MADNESS.”

To Impeach a President who has proven through results, including producing perhaps the strongest economy in our country’s history, to have one of the most successful presidencies ever, and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness! #2020Election — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

The charges unveiled Tuesday stem from Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to announce investigations of his political rivals as he withheld aid to the country. The House will most likely vote on the articles later this week, as it has only three times in history against a U.S. president.