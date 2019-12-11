$100 Million Solar Park in South Dakota is Moving Forward

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP)

A South Dakota agency could vote next month to approve a permit for a historic $100 million solar electricity generation project on a reservation in the southwestern part of the state.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission reviewed a settlement stipulation Tuesday for Lookout Solar Park I LLC’s project, the Rapid City Journal reported. The three-member commission decided to postpone action on it because they didn’t have much time to review it.

The 110- megawatt project would be the biggest solar park in the state. It’s the first solar generation proposal big enough to need PUC approval. The threshold for a permit is 100 megawatts of maximum output.