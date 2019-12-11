Someone You Should Know: 5-Year-Old’s 25 Days of Christmas Toy Giveaway

SIOUX FALLS

As one five year old from Sioux Falls eagerly awaits Santa’s arrival, and the new presents he’ll bring, he thought about the many toys he already has.

With the help of his mom, he decided to do a 25 Day Giveaway of all his old toys to families in need.

After realizing just how many toys he had,

Braxlee Firchau-Ruby decided it was time to pass some along to someone who needs them.

His mom Stephanie, made a post in the Pay it Forward Sioux Falls Facebook page, announcing he’ll be doing a 25 Day Giveaway of his toys.

“Realistically my plan is to just post once a day of a lot of toys or a specific toy and then set up a time to meet with a family that it fits for,” says Stephanie.

It didn’t take long before they had a number of families reach out.

Anticipating some families won’t have a way to pick up or meet; Braxlee and Stephanie have no problem delivering the toys themselves.

“It may be a little chaotic to try and meet with all the families but it’s definitely something that will be worth it, to try and make it a good Christmas for everyone.”

But they haven’t always been in the position to give back; they’ve been on the receiving end too.

“…He did go a Christmas without gifts because mom didn’t have the money for it.”

“Growing up, I’ve had to use the Banquet, use the backpack giveaways. I was a single mother and I had a lot of toys and clothes donated to us from family friends. So for us now that we’re at a point where I can give back and that’s my goal. To be able to help him grow into someone that wants to be able to give and wants to be able to help. He’s the person to try and go help someone,” says Stephanie.

As for why Braxlee says he’s doing it, “‘cuz I wanna be nice, because I’m a nice guy.”

“He wants to try and help someone else and that’s all I could ever ask for,” says Stephanie.

Since speaking to the Rubys, Stephanie said she just posted day 13 of the giveaway.

She started to post toys more than once a day to make sure everyone who needs a toy by Christmas will get one.