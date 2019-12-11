Dakota Wesleyan’s Coach Jason Christensen Gets 200th Career Win

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



MADISON, S.D. – Trailing as many as 19 points late in the third quarter, Dakota State (S.D.) roared back as they cut their deficit to two points to nationally-ranked Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) in the non-conference women’s basketball contest at DSU Fieldhouse Wednesday evening. The Tigers held off the Trojans’ comeback for an 87-79 victory.

Dakota State dropped their overall record to 2-7. Dakota Wesleyan, which fell one spot from No. 13 to No. 14 in the latest NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 national poll which was released this morning, improved their overall record to 9-3.

DWU swept the season series with DSU (Tigers won the first meeting at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls as part of the fourth annual NAIA-South Dakota Basketball Classic last month).

The Trojans head on the road, seeking to snap their losing skid on Sunday evening. DSU visits another opponent from the Great Plains Athletic Conference, visiting Briar Cliff (Iowa). Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at Newman Flanagan Center on the campus of Briar Cliff.

Head coach Jason Christensen gets his 200th career win.

via Dakota Wesleyan Athletics