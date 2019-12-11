Glory House Builds Apartments for Former Clients

SIOUX FALLS

A special apartment building on the south side of Sioux Falls is now open.

The Glory House held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning to unveil their new apartment building.

These apartments are for clients of the Glory House after they complete the recovery program.

The housing is also for other low income residents and those with a criminal background.

The Glory House is focused on keeping the cost of living low for renters.

The building is home to 25 apartments, and the Glory House plans to have people living in it by Christmas.

Former Glory House Resident and Board Member, Greg Sands said, “It’s just overwhelming. This was very hard and it took a long time and now these men and women are going to come in here, they’re going to have a nice place that they can be proud of it’ll give them dignity.”

The Glory House plans on adding another Apartment Building next door with nearly 50 more apartments.