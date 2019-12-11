Iowa Governor Launches Anti-Vaping Social Media Campaign

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)

Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced a public service campaign to address increased vaping by Iowa teenagers.

The campaign announced Wednesday will focus on social media and information programs for parents and students. Reynolds says increasing awareness and education on the known risks of vaping will help prevent young people from suffering from nicotine addiction and health problems.

The campaign will feature videos targeted at teens on Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Hulu, and other sites.

Reynolds says she won’t sign an executive order to ban the sale of flavored vaping products because such moves have been blocked in the courts in other states.