KDLT Sports Scoreboard Wednesday Dec. 11th
KDLT SCOREBOARD
Summit League Women’s Basketball:
USD 110, Mount Marty 39, *USD shoots a school record 66% from the field
SDSU 71, Chattanooga 56, *Larson 15 pts, 8 ast
GPAC BASKETBALL:
MEN:
Dakota Wesleyan 79, Valley City State 51, *DWU win #10
WOMEN:
Dakota Wesleyan 87, Dakota State 79,*DWU Coach Jason Christensen 200th career win
NBA G-LEAGUE:
Memphis 107, Sioux Falls 95
NBA:
Utah 127, Minnesota 116,* Wolves 6 game losing streak