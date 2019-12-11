KDLT Sports Scoreboard Wednesday Dec. 11th

Brandon Green,

KDLT SCOREBOARD

Summit League Women’s Basketball:

USD 110, Mount Marty 39, *USD shoots a school record 66% from the field

SDSU 71, Chattanooga 56, *Larson 15 pts, 8 ast

 

GPAC BASKETBALL:

MEN:

Dakota Wesleyan 79, Valley City State 51, *DWU win #10

 

WOMEN:

Dakota Wesleyan 87, Dakota State 79,*DWU Coach Jason Christensen 200th career win

 

NBA G-LEAGUE:

Memphis 107, Sioux Falls 95

 

NBA:

Utah 127, Minnesota 116,* Wolves 6 game losing streak

