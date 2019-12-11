Mayor TenHaken Appoints First-Ever Chief Culture Officer for City Employees

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has appointed the first-ever Chief Culture Officer.

Rena DeBoer has served the city for the past 12 years. DeBoer will now be addressing employee turnover. In a press release, city officials say nearly 250 of the 1,300 city employees will retire in 2024. DeBoer will be focusing on employee recruitment and retention.

“Rana has an incredible pulse on our organization and has the ability to lead our culture and well-being in the right direction,” TenHaken said of DeBoer. “She brings the experience, passion, and credibility needed to help ensure our workforce is engaged, effective and providing value to residents.”

DeBoer most recently worked as the city’s Work Well Manager, focusing on employee health, safety, and well-being, as well as, employee engagement.