Mount Marty Cracks Top 25 For the 1st Time in 15 years

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



YANKTON, SD— The Mount Marty men have been waiting for this honor for 15 years.

The NAIA coaches’ poll has ranked the lancers 22nd in the nation in this week’s polls

The Lancers have not been ranked since February of 2004.

It’s well deserved; the lancers so far this season have three wins against teams ranked in the top 20

Their next game will be this Saturday against Concordia University Nebraska.