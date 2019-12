Police Make Arrest in Casey’s Gas Station Robbery

SIOUX FALLS

Police have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at a Sioux Falls Casey’s.

Police say 49-year-old Prentice Almond entered the gas station on Sunday, demanded cash, and threatened an employee with a knife.

Police say they found drugs on Almond when he was arrested.

The robbery was the first in a string of gas station robberies in Sioux Falls. Police are investigating if any of them are connected.