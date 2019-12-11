Police Searching for Suspect in Third Armed Robbery This Week

SIOUX FALLS – It was another busy night for police in Sioux Falls. For the third time in as many days, investigators were called to the scene of an armed robbery just after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The robbery took place in the 5300 Block of West 57th Street. Police say a white male, armed with some sort of weapon, went up to an employee and demanded cash. He was able to get away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as approximately 5’5″, with an average build. He was wearing blue jeans, tan boots, a dark colored shirt and had a dark colored bandana.

The robbery this morning follows another Tuesday night. Police say a man walked into the Get ‘n Go at 14th and Cliff Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. He pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Someone in a Halloween mask robbed the Casey’s gas station at knifepoint on Sunday. Police have not said if the robberies are connected.