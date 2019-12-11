Viborg-Hurley Ready for New Season Challenges

VIBORG, SD—This could be the year that Viborg-Hurley celebrates two championships back to back, but in different sports.

The cougars won the 9-AA football championship just a month ago

Now their eyes are set on the class B basketball championship.

After finishing fourth in last year’s state championship tournament, the Cougars are experienced and ready for the upcoming season.

“There is no substitute for experience. To experience a state tournament is a big deal and you know I think it only make them hungrier to achieve more this year,” said Galen Schoenefeld, Viborg-Hurley boys’ basketball head coach.

“That gave us really the experience. Most of us have never been to a state tournament before. So, coming into this year we know what we have to do and really what we need to do to win a championship,” said Chase Mason, Viborg-Hurley junior guard.

The Cougars season starts this Friday when they take on freeman.