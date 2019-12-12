Better Business Bureau: Beware When Buying Pets Online

SIOUX FALL, SD—Some of you may be surfing the web for a new family pet for this holiday season.

But before you buy your new family friend, experts say you might want to do some research.

“We would tell you that this is not the best time of year to get a pet and certainly if you do want to do it. You need to be aware that these pet and puppy scams are just ramped,” said Jessie Schmidt, Better Business Bureau state director. “Sometimes people are out thousands of dollars in an effort to get the perfect pet for their family.”

The Better Business Bureau says since 2017, fake pet scam reports have increased by nearly 40 percent, and the main sources of these scams are online advertisements.

Experts believe that at least 80 percent of sponsored advertising links that appear in an internet search for pets may be scams.

“If somebody is selling a pet, a pure breed, at a price that seems not reasonable for that breed, that’s what you want to be aware of,” said Schmidt.

She also says try not to fall for the scam within the scam.

“Initially they may say ‘Here’s the perfect puppy! We don’t do the transportation; we work through this animal transportation company.’ Which is a second scam,” said Schmidt.

Lastly, If you can’t see the pet in-person do not buy it.

“You want to take a look at what their kennels look like. You want to look at the health of the dog. It’s never a good idea to wire money to buy a pet from across the country,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt says the best option to buy a pet is through your local pet shelter.

To find out more information about potential pet scam just click the link.