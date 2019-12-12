Bishop Elect Donald DeGrood Chosen As Bishop Paul Swain’s Successor

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A decision from the Vatican has made its way to eastern South Dakota. Pope Francis has selected the next leader of the Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese. His choice was given a warm welcome at the Diocese this Morning.

Last week, Donald DeGrood, who until recently was the pastor of St. John the Baptist in Savage Minnesota, was asked to be the ninth Bishop of Sioux Falls.

DeGrood says after hearing the news he, “Immediately went to the Adoration Chapel and prayed and God gave me a very particular grace. To say, I want you to say yes and I will give you everything you need.”

Bishop Paul Swain submitted his letter of resignation to Pope Francis after turning 75 last year, something all bishops are required to do, and has been waiting for Pope Francis to pick his successor ever since.

Swain says he is overjoyed to introduce Bishop-Elect DeGrood to the Diocese. “I’m happy for the Diocese that we can move on with new leadership and new vision. You know, it’s exciting, I think the future is bright as a result of this type of a change.”

Since he grew up on a farm, DeGrood says he really understands small town communities, which is why he’s excited to minister to eastern South Dakota. “I thought well, hopefully I’ll get assigned to a country parish. I’ve asked many times for that. It never happened. All I can think of now is the message got confused getting to Heaven that instead of just a rural parish the Lord must have gotten a rural diocese.”

While Swain plans on helping DeGrood during the transition, he’s also ready to step aside and allow Degrood to lead. “He’s the bishop, and I’m the former Bishop, or will be at the time. We’ll work together when it seems appropriate, but I’m going to get out of his way.

DeGrood already has goals in mind for when he sits in the bishop’s chair. “There are certain spiritual things that are close to my heart and my greatest desire, frankly, is to help people get to heaven. To know what that’s going to look like, I need the data from the diocese to learn and listen and see what God’s doing here.”

DeGrood will officially become the Bishop of the diocese when Bishop Swain ordains him on February 13th.