Christmas Light Display for a Good Cause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-It’s that time of year, where folks enjoy being festive and decorating their house for all to see. However, in one Sioux Falls neighborhood, the lights and decorations are for more than just sharing holiday cheer. They’re on display for an important cause.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Lotta street. Strung, hung, wrapped and draped are more than 20-thousand lights and several inflatable christmas decorations.

“Bringing me to the spirit of Christmas I guess and everybody else with me. People driving by and they stop all the time and thank us for the beautiful ride home,” said Ryan Borns.

This is the 13th year Ryan Borns and Scott Ihnen have put together their Christmas display.

“I just go bigger and bigger every year and just add to the collection and do different things every year to keep it fun and interesting,” said Borns.

Some of their neighbors even let them string lights in their yards and they also decorate yards of vacant houses

All this hard work, “Oh it’s really worth it,” said Ihnen.

That’s because this year they’re doing something special. The past year was a dark year for the Lotta neighborhood as they experienced terrible flooding

“It was a disaster last year and maybe again next year. We don’t know and we want to keep the spirit alive even though some of us are already gone and we might lose a lot more,” said Borns.

So they wanted to do something to not only brighten the neighborhood, but brighten others’ lives. They are raising money for the organization “K9s For Warriors.” It’s the nation’s largest veteran service organization. They provide service dogs for post-9/11 and disabled American heroes.

“We support the military. My family and his family has a bunch of people in the military and we also like dogs,” said Ihnen.

Their goal is to raise $5,000. They welcome everyone to enjoy their lights and take part in the season of giving with free will donations.

“We’ll take change, we’ll take bills, we’ll take everything. We have a donation box. Every little bit helps,” said Ihnen.

The lights go on from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. every night until January 5th. The display is at 311 West Lotta Street in Sioux Falls.

They will have a special event next Wednesday and invite the public to attend. From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. military members will hand out candy canes to the kids.