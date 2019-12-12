Coyotes To Host NIVC Semifinals Against Tulsa

USD Averaging More Than 1100 Fans Per Home Volleyball Match This Season

VERMILLION, S.D. — Though the South Dakota volleyball team didn’t yet know who they would play in the NIVC semifinals, they knew they wouldn’t have to pack their bags to do it.

USD athletic director David Herbster confirmed last night that the Sanford Coyote Sports Center and USD will host the semifinals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship on Saturday at 7:30 PM following the men’s basketball game with Mayville State at 3:30.

Aside from the 30-2 record, the Coyotes have earned the right to host thanks in big part to having some of the best crowd support in the field. USD averaged more than 1100 fans per game this season, six times drawing over 1,000 or more, making them far and away the Summit League attendance leader.

The Coyotes have taken advantage of the atmosphere and home court advantage, winning 17 straight at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center dating back to last October.

And USD will see a familiar opponent in Tulsa on Saturday night. The Golden Hurricanes defeated Weber State in five sets on Thursday night to advance to the semifinals where they will play the Coyotes for the second time this season. South Dakota swept Tulsa back on September 6th at the UMKC Classic.