‘Hemp. We’re On It’: State Libertarian Party Launches Parody Website

There’s a new campaign for legalizing industrial hemp in South Dakota and it has a familiar slogan.

The South Dakota Libertarian Party launched this website called ‘Hemp. We’re on it.’ It’s a parody of Governor Noem’s anti-meth campaign, ‘Meth. We’re on it.’

The website also mirrors the one for the anti-meth campaign with links to resources like contacting state lawmakers. The party says its goal is not to make light of drug addiction but rather to tackle misinformation surrounding hemp.

Governor Noem vetoed a bill earlier this year saying legalizing hemp will legalize marijuana by default. State lawmakers are currently working on a new, similar bill.