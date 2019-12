Police Investigating Fourth Armed Robbery This Week in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS

Police are investigating the fourth armed robbery in Sioux Falls this week.

Authorities say a 5’2 black male in dark clothes displayed a handgun at a business near 31st & Minnesota Ave.

The suspect left with an undetermined amount of money.

There were no injuries.

This is a developing story. Stick with KDLT News for the latest updates.