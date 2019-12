Police: Suspect Wearing a Towel Robbed Happy Jacks Casino

SIOUX FALLS

Sioux Falls Police say a robbery suspect had a towel over his head when he robbed Happy Jacks Casino Wednesday night.

Police say the suspect described as a white male entered the casino on E. Arrowhead Parkway just before 7 p.m. and demanded cash.

The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

This is the fifth robbery in a string of robberies in Sioux Falls the past week.