Recording Devices Found in Minneapolis Hotel Rooms; LHS Parent Says Students Recently Stayed

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Authorities are investigating the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Minneapolis after recording devices were found in guest rooms. Authorities say it’s not immediately known if the devices recorded any guests.

A Lincoln High School parent tells us that students from the school, including his own, stayed at the hotel while participating in a DACA event last weekend.

You can read the Sioux Falls School District’s statement below:

We are aware of the news coming out of Minneapolis. We did have a group of Sioux Falls high school students who stayed at the Hyatt Regency Hotel last weekend for a conference. We don’t have any indication that our students were impacted by this news. We’ve reached out to the hotel for more information, but since this is an active police investigation, they indicated more information would have to come from Minneapolis police.

We will continue to follow this news and keep parents posted if, or when, we learn more. It is unnerving that with all of the safeguards we put in place to protect students from danger during school and school activities, there are still people in this world who do things to dismantle trust.

This is a developing story, details are limited at this time. Stay with KDLT News for the latest information.