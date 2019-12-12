Scoreboard Thursday, December 12th

Scores for Thursday, December 12, 2019
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12TH, 2019
NHL
Wild 6, Edmonton 5

College Wrestling
Upper Iowa 28, SMSU 6

H.S. Boys’ Basketball
Jackson County Central 102, Redwood Valley 94

Pipestone 66, Martin County West 40

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 78, Yellow Medicine East 60

Waseca 82, Worthington 43

H.S. Girls’ Basketball
Hills-Beaver Creek 48, Adrian 39

H.S. Wrestling 
Pierre 45, Harrisburg 16

Redfield 60, Mobridge-Pollock 18

Sturgis 42, Huron 27

Sturgis 60, Aberdeen Central 9

Rapid City Central 56, Aberdeen Central 23

Rapid City Central 45, Huron 32

Adrian Area 75, Fulda/Murray County Central 3

Marshall Tigers 47, Adrian Area 30

Marshall Tigers 82, Fulda/Murray County Central 0

H.S. Boys’ Hockey
Marshall 6, Redwood Valley 2

Waseca Blue Jays 4, Windom Area 3

H.S. Girls’ Hockey
Marshall Tigers 2, Mankato West 1

H.S. Gymnastics
Deuel 141.200, Estelline/Hendricks 129.050

