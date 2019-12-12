Scoreboard Thursday, December 12th
NHL
Wild 6, Edmonton 5
College Wrestling
Upper Iowa 28, SMSU 6
H.S. Boys’ Basketball
Jackson County Central 102, Redwood Valley 94
Pipestone 66, Martin County West 40
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 78, Yellow Medicine East 60
Waseca 82, Worthington 43
H.S. Girls’ Basketball
Hills-Beaver Creek 48, Adrian 39
H.S. Wrestling
Pierre 45, Harrisburg 16
Redfield 60, Mobridge-Pollock 18
Sturgis 42, Huron 27
Sturgis 60, Aberdeen Central 9
Rapid City Central 56, Aberdeen Central 23
Rapid City Central 45, Huron 32
Adrian Area 75, Fulda/Murray County Central 3
Marshall Tigers 47, Adrian Area 30
Marshall Tigers 82, Fulda/Murray County Central 0
H.S. Boys’ Hockey
Marshall 6, Redwood Valley 2
Waseca Blue Jays 4, Windom Area 3
H.S. Girls’ Hockey
Marshall Tigers 2, Mankato West 1
H.S. Gymnastics
Deuel 141.200, Estelline/Hendricks 129.050