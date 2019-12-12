Six Sioux Falls Businesses Robbed So Far in December

SIOUX FALLS

Authorities are continuing investigations into a recent string of robberies at Sioux Falls gas stations and casinos.

Police say in five of the six robberies the suspect was armed with either a knife or a gun.

The string of robberies began on December 5 when a suspect described as Hispanic or Native American attempted to shoplift from Hy-Vee on 49th Street and Louise Avenue before confronting an employee with a knife.

On December 8, police say 49-year-old Prentice Almond entered the Casey’s gas station on Rice Street, demanded cash, and threatened an employee with a knife. Almond was identified and arrested on Wednesday.

On December 9, police say a Hispanic man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a scarf entered Get N’ Go on 14th Street and Cliff Avenue and threatened the clerk with a handgun. The suspect drove away from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On December 11, police say a white male armed with a handgun entered the Get N’ Go on 57th Street and Marion Avenue at 1 a.m., demanded cash, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Also on December 11, police say a white male wearing a towel on his head entered Happy Jacks Casino on E. Arrowhead Parkway at 7 p.m. and demanded cash.

Finally, on December 11 at 10:45 p.m., police say an African-American suspect wearing a mask entered the Jokerz Casino on 31st Street and Minnesota Avenue showed a handgun and demanded cash.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says he’s seen this kind of trend in the past.

“Having such a large number of robberies in a short amount of time isn’t necessarily anything new. It’s not that common but I think what we’ve seen in the past, trends have indicated this, but it seems like when we have a few robberies then that spurs more robberies,” said Clemens. “We’ve seen this type of stuff in the past.”

Anyone with information in any of these robberies is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 367-7007.