Tru Shrimp and SDSU Team Up to Research Growing Shrimp

BROOKINGS

“We have an opportunity here for a several million dollar business,” said CEO of Tru Shrimp Michael Ziebell.

South Dakota State University and Tru Shrimp are teaming up to research the benefits of growing Shrimp in the Midwest. The two, will use each other to further discover how a shrimp shell can be used in the health industry.

Ziebell said, “That shell, that molt, has a very valuable, natural polymer in it called chitin. That chitin can be further processed into chitosan, and chitosan.”

Tru Shrimp’s pilot plant is in Balaton, Minnesota, where they grow shrimp in a controlled environment. They say this is what makes their molt tissue so special.

“Our molt tissue is perfect for use in medical device and pharmaceutical,” Ziebell continued. “We had a bio scientist on the east coast that we’ve worked with for years, every once in a while he calls me and reminds me, ‘Michael, nobody in the world has molt tissue like you do.’”

In Minnesota the company is already perfecting the art of growing shrimp. Now, they are working with SDSU to perfect the research behind the production.

Ziebell added, “We’re coming here to the (Research) Park, to tap in to the resources of the Research Park and of course we are in the shadow of South Dakota State University and all the resources that we are familiar with there. To help us take this to the final step of commercialization.

Dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences at SDSU, John Killefer said, “Tru Shrimp is going to have the opportunity to collaborate with and have access to outstanding researchers, students and facilities.”

Tru Shrimp says they are still raising money to build the Madison Bay Harbor Complex in Madison.