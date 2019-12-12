Twitter Brings Back Election Labels for 2020 US Candidates

This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. According to a study released on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, a tiny fraction of Twitter users spread the vast majority of fake news in 2016, with conservatives and older people sharing misinformation more. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SAN FRANCISCO (AP)

Twitter is bringing back special labels to help users identify accounts and tweets from U.S. political candidates.

The company says it’s trying to provide users with original sources of information and prevent fake accounts from fooling voters. Many candidates already have blue checkmarks to indicate that Twitter has checked that they are who they say they are.

The election labels go further and provide details such as what office a person is running for and where.

Facebook also verifies accounts for public figures and celebrities, while YouTube verifies official channels. But they don’t go as far as adding election labels.