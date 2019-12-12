Twitter Brings Back Election Labels for 2020 US Candidates
SAN FRANCISCO (AP)
Twitter is bringing back special labels to help users identify accounts and tweets from U.S. political candidates.
The company says it’s trying to provide users with original sources of information and prevent fake accounts from fooling voters. Many candidates already have blue checkmarks to indicate that Twitter has checked that they are who they say they are.
The election labels go further and provide details such as what office a person is running for and where.
Facebook also verifies accounts for public figures and celebrities, while YouTube verifies official channels. But they don’t go as far as adding election labels.