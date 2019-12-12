USF Women Crack Top Ten For First Time In D2 Era

Cougars Ranked 7th In Coaches Poll, 8th In Media

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls women have looked like one of the top teams in the country and the top 25 rankings reflect as much.

The 9-0 Cougars are up to 7th in the coaches poll and 8th in the media ranking after wins at Concordia-St. Paul and Mankato last week. It’s the highest they’ve ever been in the Division Two era and the first time they’ve been inside the top ten of a national poll since their final year in the GPAC in 2010-11.

This is exactly what the Cougars expected coming into the year, and they expect to keep climbing.

USF hosts Duluth and St. Cloud State this week.