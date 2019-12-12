Veteran Non-Profit Purchases Former Badlands Pawn Building

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS

The South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, a veteran, military and civilian non-profit, has purchased the former Badlands Pawn building in Sioux Falls.

Non-profit officials say the building will host multiple veteran and military-themed organizations under one roof.

It will also provide a location for entertainment, events, and meetings, as well as an eventual military museum.

“The Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans, military service members, and their families, all while integrating the civilian community into the process,” said Ken Teunissen, the Vice-Chair of the Alliance. “Anyone with a love of country is welcome and encouraged to support and participate in this unprecedented endeavor.”

If all goes as planned, the building would be fully operational in the spring of 2020.