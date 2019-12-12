What Does it Take to Make Snow at Great Bear?

SIOUX FALLS

At 2:08 in the morning, most people are fast asleep or at least getting there. That’s not the case out at Great Bear. Crews of three to four workers are hustling around the clock, making as much snow as they can.

Call them crazy but they love it.

“Believe it or not some guys really like working the overnight hours,” says General Manager Dan Grider.

“It’s fun, I don’t mind it at all,” says employee Dakota Lake.

You and I might not be the biggest fans of these temps, but it’s perfect for them. The combination of cold weather, and ‘in house’ resources makes this prime time for making snow.

“We’ve got a holding pond, it holds about 1.2 million gallons of water, in conditions like this we’re pumping out about nine hundred gallons a minute,” says Grider.

Using a fire hose, that water is running through the pump house, to six water guns and two water sticks which are scattered throughout the hill.

“Point the guns either up or down, diagonally, because the higher they go, the more air they catch, it crystallizes the water better to make more snow,” says Lake.

With cold weather forecasted to stick around, crews will be at full steam ahead for as long as they can. How much snow workers make in this stretch is a big indicator of when Great Bear will open

“Well, I’ll get a pretty good idea Friday. It looks like it’s going to warm up a little bit so we’re going to have to shut things down, re-charge our pond, start pushing the snow around a little bit to see what we got, and where we need to make some more. I think probably by mid next week we’ll have a really good idea of when we’re going to open,” says Grider.

Grider says dry air is best for making snow and humidity can halt production. If you want to watch the process for yourself, you’re welcome to but are encourages to stay out of the workers’ way.